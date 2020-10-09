UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weather Further Delays Eifel Grand Prix Practice

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 08:23 PM

Weather further delays Eifel Grand Prix practice

The second practice session Friday for the Eifel Grand Prix was delayed by continuing fog and rain - just hours after the morning's opening session was cancelled

Nrburgring, Germany, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The second practice session Friday for the Eifel Grand Prix was delayed by continuing fog and rain - just hours after the morning's opening session was cancelled.

The cold and misty weather made it unsafe for the Nurburgring medical helicopter to fly - which meant that no cars were permitted to leave the pit lane.

The second session was due to start at 1500 (local European time), but with an air temperature hovering around nine degrees and gloomy fog prevailing, there was little optimism in the paddock or pitlane.

A sparse crowd that had been allowed to buy tickets in family bubbles was scattered in the grandstands without any on-track action to enjoy - and driving rain forcing them to huddle under wet weather clothing.

Many Formula One observers had warned of the prospect of poor weather wrecking the sport's return to the Nurburgring for the first time since 2013.

The October 11 date for Sunday's race is the latest in the Calendar year for an F1 race to take place at the Nurburgring.

The chilly autumnal conditions are forecast to continue through the weekend.

The cancellation meant that Mick Schumacher, the 21-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was unable to make his debut in opening practice with the Alfa Romeo team

Related Topics

Weather World Poor Buy October Sunday Family Alfa Romeo Race

Recent Stories

Awarding of Nobel Peace Prize a moving recognition ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed Ehsan-ul-haq Leghari posted as Project Co ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hear case regarding unannounced l ..

2 minutes ago

PTA blocks TikTok on failure to develop unlawful c ..

3 minutes ago

International standard infrastructure to be provid ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.