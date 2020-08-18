LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Youth Affairs and Sports Department will conduct a webinar on 'Decline of Sports in Pakistan', here on August 19.

The webinar will be held under the instructions of Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Saifur Rehman will be the host of the online training webinar.

All divisional, district, tehsil sports officers and coaches of the province will take part in the webinar. Experts will deliver a lecture on the topic of 'Decline of Sports in Pakistan' during the online training workshop.