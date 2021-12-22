UrduPoint.com

Week-long Sports Gala Begins At UAF

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:13 PM

Week-long sports gala begins at UAF

A week-long sports gala started here on Wednesday under the aegis of Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A week-long sports gala started here on Wednesday under the aegis of Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi presided over the opening ceremony while Dr Sajjad-ul-Rehman, Dr Tariq Javed, Dr Ferzana Rizvi and others were present on the occasion.

The competitions of volleyball, hockey, athletics, football, cricket, basketball, badminton, table tennis and chess will be organized during the sports gala.

Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said that although, trend of sports activities was declining with the passage of time, steps would be taken to promote sports culture among the society.

He said that games create sportsman spirit among students and maintain their physical fitness.

He said the university was mobilizing all out resources for the provisionof opportunities to youth for their character building, promotion of sportsactivities and imparting modern education.

