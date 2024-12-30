Week-long Under-16 Winter Coaching Camp Concludes
Muhammad Rameez Published December 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) In an initiative of the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department, under supervision of the District Sports Office Hyderabad, hosted a thrilling seven-day Under-16 Winter Camp at the Hyderabad HESCO Ground.
The momentous event, graced by Divisional Director Sindh Information Department Hyderabad Irshad Ali Chandio as the chief guest, aimed to nurture the sporting talents of young athletes.
In event the internationally qualified coaches imparted invaluable verbal and practical training to Under-16 children and young players in various sports.
District Sports Officer Maryam Keerio made a visit to the winter training camp, where she emphasized the significance of respecting sports coaches, likening them to revered teachers.
She attributed the success of Hyderabad's young athletes, who have risen to national and international prominence, to the tireless efforts of Sindh Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Bux Mehar.
The District Sports Officer further stressed the importance of identifying and nurturing young sporting talent from the grassroots level, providing them with a solid foundation to excel in their chosen sport.
She praised the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department for providing a platform for young players to hone their skills, become elite athletes, and bring glory to the nation.
The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including International Coach Mustaqeem Ansari, Director Physical education Sanam Baloch, Skating Coach Kabir, Former district Sports Officer Irshad Makhdoom, Information Officer Ghulam Shabir Arain, Information Officer Sobia Saleem, and proud parents of the participating children.
The event culminated with the chief guest and District Sports Officer distributing shields to the coaches and certificates to the young athletes, acknowledging their dedication and perseverance.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
More Stories From Sports
-
Week-long under-16 winter coaching camp concludes5 minutes ago
-
Rohit, Kohli fall as India 33-3 chasing 340 against Australia4 hours ago
-
Gutsy Jaiswal fifty gives India hope of saving 4th Australia Test8 hours ago
-
Rohit, Kohli fall as India 33-3 chasing 340 against Australia10 hours ago
-
National Blind Games end as athletes showcase potential across various disciplines24 hours ago
-
Inter-Club National Hockey Championship from Jan 11 day ago
-
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup2 days ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 days ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 days ago
-
Evergreen Brignone wins giant slalom to end Semmering drought2 days ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 result2 days ago
-
Imran, Ali lead Lahore’s fightback on day two2 days ago