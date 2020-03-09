Week-long Women Sports Festival concludes

A week-long Women Sports Festival in connection with World Women Day concluded at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A week-long Women Sports Festival in connection with World Women Day concluded at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday.

Women athletes from across the country featured in twelve various sports disciplines including soccer futsal, tenpin bowling, football, tennis, hockey, teakwondo, netball, table tennis, volleyball, judo and baseball.

Success Club emerged winners in the soccer futsal events in senior category, while Iswa Club won junior category of the championship.

PSB Star won football final while Islamabad Star ended as runners-up. In the Tennis events, Mahvish Chishti got first position, Shiza Sajid, Sahar Aleem and Azeena Aleem obtained 2nd, 3rd and 4th position respectively.

In the hockey event, Islamabad Star got first position, while Rawalpindi Star secured 2nd position. In the Taekwondo event, Fatima lifted the title, while Esha, Sidra and Ayesha got 2nd, 3rd and 4th position, respectively.

In the netball final match, PSB-XI defeated Islamabad-XI by 25-11 goals. In the table tennis event, Saba annexed the title, while Reshail and Huma bagged 2nd and 3rd positions. In the volleyball event, Alpha Star got first and Bahria University Star obtained 2nd position.

In the Judo event, Aliza and Sumavia Saman received 1st and 2nd positions respectively. In the baseball event, Islamabad Star got first position and Rawalpindi was the runner-up. In the swimming event, Froebels International school Margalla got first position and Lahore Grammar School Islamabad Campus obtained 2nd position.

In the tenpin bowling event, held at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, Amina Roshi claimed first position, while Noorul Anan and Noreen Ghafar finished 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.