UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Week-long Women Sports Festival Concludes

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:08 PM

Week-long Women Sports Festival concludes

A week-long Women Sports Festival in connection with World Women Day concluded at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A week-long Women Sports Festival in connection with World Women Day concluded at Pakistan Sports Complex on Monday.

Women athletes from across the country featured in twelve various sports disciplines including soccer futsal, tenpin bowling, football, tennis, hockey, teakwondo, netball, table tennis, volleyball, judo and baseball.

Success Club emerged winners in the soccer futsal events in senior category, while Iswa Club won junior category of the championship.

PSB Star won football final while Islamabad Star ended as runners-up. In the Tennis events, Mahvish Chishti got first position, Shiza Sajid, Sahar Aleem and Azeena Aleem obtained 2nd, 3rd and 4th position respectively.

In the hockey event, Islamabad Star got first position, while Rawalpindi Star secured 2nd position. In the Taekwondo event, Fatima lifted the title, while Esha, Sidra and Ayesha got 2nd, 3rd and 4th position, respectively.

In the netball final match, PSB-XI defeated Islamabad-XI by 25-11 goals. In the table tennis event, Saba annexed the title, while Reshail and Huma bagged 2nd and 3rd positions. In the volleyball event, Alpha Star got first and Bahria University Star obtained 2nd position.

In the Judo event, Aliza and Sumavia Saman received 1st and 2nd positions respectively. In the baseball event, Islamabad Star got first position and Rawalpindi was the runner-up. In the swimming event, Froebels International school Margalla got first position and Lahore Grammar School Islamabad Campus obtained 2nd position.

In the tenpin bowling event, held at Leisure City Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi, Amina Roshi claimed first position, while Noorul Anan and Noreen Ghafar finished 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Hockey Tennis Islamabad World Sports Rawalpindi Women Event From Lahore Grammar School

Recent Stories

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) nabs ..

3 minutes ago

Albania shuts schools after first virus cases

3 minutes ago

Bullion market rates in Multan

3 minutes ago

50 couples tie knot in mass marriage ceremony

3 minutes ago

College professor killed in Islamabad

21 minutes ago

Funds released for execution of "Competitive Resea ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.