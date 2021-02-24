UrduPoint.com
Weight Lifting Championship: Trials For Multan Division Teams On Feb 26

Muhammad Rameez 50 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Weight lifting championship: Trials for Multan division teams on Feb 26

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The trials for selection of Multan division male and female teams will be held on February 26 to participate in First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-division open weight lifting (men) and power lifting (women) championship.

The trials will be held at sports complex Multan.

According to divisional sports officer,Nadeem Anjum, men's weight category included 55 kg, 61± kg,67,73,81,96,102 and 109 kg.

Similarly, women category, 47,52,57,63,69,76,84 and 84± kg category.

The willing male and female players hailing from Multan division could participate in the trials along with computerized B form/I'd cards. However, the departmental players and those availing scholarships were not eligible for it.

The championship will be held at Lahore from March Ist to 3 while the selected Multan division teams will leave for Lahore on February 28.

