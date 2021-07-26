'Weight of the world on my shoulders', admits Biles

American gymnastics star Simone Biles says she sometimes feels like she has "the weight of the world" on her shoulders

Biles, who begins her gold medal hunt at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, was reflecting on her flawed qualifying performance at the weekend.

"It wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times.

"I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha!" The 24-year-old, who won four gold medals at the Rio Games in 2016, continued: "The Olympics is no joke.

" Biles has qualified for all six women's finals, starting with Tuesday's team final. The USA had to settle for second behind the Russians after an error-strewn qualifying.

She has the potential to level Soviet great Larisa Latynina's record of nine gymnastics gold medals, or even surpass it now she has qualified for all six finals.

