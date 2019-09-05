Weightlifters' trials for 33rd National Games to be held on Sept 20-22

Trials to select weightlifting men and women will be organized on September 20-22, 2019 here at Qayyum Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Trials to select weightlifting men and women will be organized on September 20-22, 2019 here at Qayyum Sports Complex.

Secretary KP Weightlifting Association and former Olympia Sheraz Muhammad said this while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said players from Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Bannu, Kohat, Swat and Dera Ismail Khan will participate.

He said a total of 15 women and 18 boys would be short-listed for the camp to be supervised under qualified coaches.

He said, they have good talent in the province and certainly providing them good coaching would give good results.

Meanwhile, the associations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players have started their preparations for the selection of teams for the 33rd National Games to be held in Peshawar in October this year, along with other sports including gymnastics, table tennis, badminton and hockey.

He also announced dates for selection of women teams to be held on September 20.