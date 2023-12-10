Open Menu

Weightlifting Championship In January

Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Hafiz Salman Butt Memorial Punjab Inter Club Youth Junior and Senior Men's and Women's Weightlifting Championship would kick off on January 18, 2024.

The late Hafiz Salman Butt was the chairman of the Punjab Weightlifting Association. The announcement of the championship was made during a meeting held at the Weightlifting academy in Choburji, presided over by Federation President Hafiz Imran Butt.

The four-day championship would bring together talented weightlifters from various clubs, according to a press release issued here.

Aqeel Javed Butt has been appointed as the event director to ensure the seamless execution of the championship.

The organizing committee is headed by Hafiz Imran Butt, while members include Amjad Amin Butt, Madam Nuzhat Jabeen, Javed Asghar, Jabran Butt, Irfan Butt, Sheikh Anwar, Qaiser Iftekhar, and Aqeel Javed Butt.

Various committees have been formed to manage different aspects of the championship.

Jameel Akhtar, Arslan, Maryam Aqeel Butt, Hamad Asghar, Hasnain, and Jazeb would contribute to the Technical, Reception, Refreshment, Computer IT, and other proposed committees.

Sohail Javed Butt and islam Natiq would take charge of the media committee.

