Weightlifting competitions held

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The 75th diamond jubilee Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations are in full swing in the district under the auspices of the district sports department.

In this connection, the competitions in different categories of weightlifting were held at Kalim Shaheed Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

The players lifted 180/200 kg weight while the audience appreciated them.

The chief guest Haji Abdul Sattar Nara distributed trophies and prizes among players.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif, caretaker sports complex Atif Nomi and others were present.