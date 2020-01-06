UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weightlifting Corruption, Doping Accusations 'very Serious' - IOC

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:04 PM

Weightlifting corruption, doping accusations 'very serious' - IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday the accusations made by a German broadcaster of corruption and doping cover-ups at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) were "very serious and worrying"

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday the accusations made by a German broadcaster of corruption and doping cover-ups at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) were "very serious and worrying".

ARD, who broke the story on Russia's state doping scandal, claim prominent weightlifters were rarely subject to tests, while some controllers were allegedly taking cash to accept manipulated urine samples.

The ARD programme also cited documents allegedly showing at least $5 million (4.5 million Euros) in funding flowing from the IOC to the IWF were transferred into two Swiss accounts, of which only federation president Tamas Ajan had oversight.

"The IOC takes note of the ARD report. The accusations are very serious and worrying," the IOC said.

"The IOC wants to clarify that -- contrary to what ARD is claiming -- it was not in possession of 'most of the documents' on which the film is based. This applies to the documents regarding the doping statistics and those regarding the alleged financial irregularities." In a statement to AFP to Sunday, the IWF said it was examining the allegations made in the broadcast.

Hungary's anti-doping authority said on Monday it had been "maliciously targeted" in the documentary.

The case is set to feature during the IOC's executive commission as it meets on Wednesday in Lausanne.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Film And Movies Russia German Lausanne Sunday International Olympic Committee From Million

Recent Stories

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

23 minutes ago

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

53 minutes ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

1 hour ago

'Down with USA': crowds in Iran mourn general kill ..

2 minutes ago

Govt initiates 308 MW electricity projects worth R ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.