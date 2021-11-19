Weightlifting training camp for under-21 games continues in Swat

The training camp for U-21 weightlifting athletes is being held in Swat under the supervision of Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan in connection with the preparations for the forthcoming U-21 Games starting from November 27

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The training camp for U-21 weightlifting athletes is being held in Swat under the supervision of Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan in connection with the preparations for the forthcoming U-21 Games starting from November 27 .

Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan is supervising the preparations for the camp and U-21 games. Coach Amir Iqbal is in the camp commandant while Swat Weightlifting Association Secretary Irshad Khan is also overseeing the affairs.

"We have the full support of Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan and hope that the players will learn from here and perform brilliantly in the upcoming games, '' Kashif Farhan said.

He said that the players of the Swat region were very talented for their excellent training.

He hired qualified coaches for various sports including weightlifting. Hopefully the players would win gold medals in the U-21 Games and make Swat and Malakand region famous, he concluded.