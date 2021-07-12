'Weird dream': Australian pro rider pursues his own Tour de France

Lachlan Morton has made a career out of racing bikes, but he's not aiming for the podium in this summer's Tour de France -- instead he focuses on getting enough to eat and keeping dry

TarasconsurArige, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Lachlan Morton has made a career out of racing bikes, but he's not aiming for the podium in this summer's Tour de France -- instead he focuses on getting enough to eat and keeping dry.

"I've made a few mistakes with running out of food, getting everything wet, sleeping in a wet sleeping bag," the 29-year-old Australian told AFP at a cafe in southern France, a carton of milk and a beer at hand.

Lugging his gear on a carbon-fibre Cannondale, Morton is pursuing what his EF Education-Nippo team calls the Alt Tour, a solo no-support journey along the official route.

But unlike the Tour riders -- he began an hour after the official start on June 26 -- he is also biking the distance between the various stages while the main tour are transported from one stage to the next.

To keep cool during his 12-hour days, he swapped his clipless pedals in favour of open-toe sandals.

By the time he rolls into Paris, probably on Tuesday, Morton will have travelled 5,500 kilometres (3,400 miles), compared with 3,414 kilometres for this year's official Tour.

"This is by far my favourite style of riding a bike," he said. "It's very peaceful, you get to know yourself very well and the landscape and the place you are in.

" Morton's tour is a charity ride for World Bicycle Relief, which provides rugged, low-maintenance bikes to poor rural areas, for children to get to school for example or farmers to transport more to market.

"It was actually my boss's idea," he said. "He asked me if I thought it was possible and I said 'sure, I'll give it a go'." It's also a chance to complete the Tour in a spirit closer to its roots, when riders were supposed to be self-sufficient and no assistance was allowed.

While his teammates get massages, hot meals and a hotel bed at the end of their days, Morton finds a campground and blows up an inflatable mattress that barely fits into his bivy sack.

He also has to think about charging a light or a phone stocked with music -- Lou Reed and King Krule are on the playlist -- so that people can follow his progress on the Alt Tour website.

"Looking after myself, the camping, the cooking, that's tough, but it's what's makes it so unique," he said.

"Every day there's something that comes out... it might be mechanical, sometimes it might be a mental or a physical thing," he added.

"They are all individual challenges that you just have to take as they come."