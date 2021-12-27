The "Welcome Ceremony" of the Queen's Baton Relay of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was held at Karachi's British Deputy High Commission on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The "Welcome Ceremony" of the Queen's Baton Relay of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games was held at Karachi's British Deputy High Commission on Monday.

"During the simple but impressive ceremony the Baton was formally handed over to President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, by Mr. Martin Dawson Deputy High Commissioner of UK in Pakistan", said Secretary, POA , Muhammad Khalid Mahmood while talking to APP.

The ceremony was also graced by Olympians, Sports Legends, Special and Para Athletes, Diplomats, Dignitaries from various sections of life, he said.

" Fatima Lakhani, Vice President, CGA Pakistan and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee of the Queen's Baton Relay briefed the attendees about the history of Queen's Baton Relay. She lauded the team for successful celebrations. Mr. Martin Dawson, British Deputy High Commissioner welcomed the attendees and thanked Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan who is also the of CGA Pakistan and his team. He appreciated CGA Pakistan's efforts to organize various events for sharing the message of peace and friendship through Queen's Baton in Pakistan. He said that Deputy High Commission of UK is very pleased that the Baton arrived in Pakistan and Karachi will host the events.

He told the audience that Karachi is his second home in Pakistan. He said that my best wishes are for the Pakistani athletes who will surely perform at their best in the Games".

The President CGA Pakistan, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan thanked the Deputy High Commissioner for arranging a gracious welcome ceremony. he said despise the rainy weather, holding of the welcome ceremony in a befitting manner is commendable. He expressed that the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be a successful games in spite of COVID-19 issues.

The Baton was handed over to squash legend Jahangir Khan, hockey stalwarts Hassan Sardar, Rasheed ul Hassan, para- athletes, Kulsoom Hazara, Mehrullah, Arshad Hussain, Dignitaries, VIPs and guests who displayed the Baton to the audience and media.

Khalid Mahmood said the next event of the Queen's Baton Relay will be held tomorrow, Tuesday at Sindh Madressatul islam University The school of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In the sane afternoon, the Baton's will arrive at Mazar-e-Quaid where a ceremony will be organised which will be sports legends, dignitaries, national and international athletes and youth, said POA Secretary.