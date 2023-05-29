Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha vowed to lead his club back into the Premier League as the former champions come to terms with their relegation

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha vowed to lead his club back into the Premier League as the former champions come to terms with their relegation.

Leicester were condemned to the second tier on Sunday after Everton's 1-0 win against Bournemouth rendered the Foxes' 2-1 victory over West Ham irrelevant.

They are only the second former Premier League champions after Blackburn to the relegated from the top-flight.

Leicester's fairytale title success seven years ago seems a distant memory as they face up to a first season in the Championship since 2014.