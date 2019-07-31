Well-travelled former World Cup winner Schuerrle heads to Moscow

Former World Cup winner Andre Schuerrle moved from Borussia Dortmund to Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan deal on Wednesday, the Russian club announced

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Former World Cup winner Andre Schuerrle moved from Borussia Dortmund to Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan deal on Wednesday, the Russian club announced.

The 28-year-old winger, part of Germany's victorious 2014 World Cup squad, spent last season on loan at Fulham but returned to Dortmund following the London club's relegation from the Premier League.

Before that, he featured for Chelsea from 2013-2015 after moving for 22 million Euros from Bayer Leverkusen.

He has also been involved in two other big-money deals -- moving from Chelsea to Wolfsburg for 32 million euros in February 2015 and from Wolfsburg to Dortmund for 30 million euros in July 2016.

Schuerrle, who was instrumental in creating the winning goal on Germany's 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, endured a disappointing spell at Dortmund, scoring eight goals in 51 games.

He has a record of 22 goals in 57 games with Germany but missed out on selection for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.