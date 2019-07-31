UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Well-travelled Former World Cup Winner Schuerrle Heads To Moscow

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Well-travelled former World Cup winner Schuerrle heads to Moscow

Former World Cup winner Andre Schuerrle moved from Borussia Dortmund to Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan deal on Wednesday, the Russian club announced

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Former World Cup winner Andre Schuerrle moved from Borussia Dortmund to Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan deal on Wednesday, the Russian club announced.

The 28-year-old winger, part of Germany's victorious 2014 World Cup squad, spent last season on loan at Fulham but returned to Dortmund following the London club's relegation from the Premier League.

Before that, he featured for Chelsea from 2013-2015 after moving for 22 million Euros from Bayer Leverkusen.

He has also been involved in two other big-money deals -- moving from Chelsea to Wolfsburg for 32 million euros in February 2015 and from Wolfsburg to Dortmund for 30 million euros in July 2016.

Schuerrle, who was instrumental in creating the winning goal on Germany's 1-0 win over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, endured a disappointing spell at Dortmund, scoring eight goals in 51 games.

He has a record of 22 goals in 57 games with Germany but missed out on selection for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Related Topics

Loan World Moscow Russia Germany London Dortmund Argentina February July 2016 2015 2018 From Chelsea Premier League Borussia Million

Recent Stories

Ghulam Sarwar Khan calls on Prime Minister

21 seconds ago

Prime Minister sets example of austerity in his US ..

22 seconds ago

Officials, community organisations welcome Sheikha ..

31 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan instructs to implement Motor ..

24 seconds ago

Water level in Rawal dam rises: Chief Commissioner ..

28 seconds ago

Sanjrani running Senate affairs smoothly: Jam Kama ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.