UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wellens Escapes To Take Etoile De Besseges Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:47 AM

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

Tim Wellens attacked with 16 kilometres to go and held off his pursuers to win the third stage of season-opening Etoile de Besseges by 16 seconds on Friday and grab the overall lead

Bessges, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Tim Wellens attacked with 16 kilometres to go and held off his pursuers to win the third stage of season-opening Etoile de Besseges by 16 seconds on Friday and grab the overall lead.

The Belgian who rides for Lotto-Soudal escaped a strong breakaway group on a descent on the hilly 154.81 circuit that began and ended in Besseges, in the south of France.

He went on to finish 37 seconds ahead of a small group, led home by his compatriot Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) ahead of Dane Mads Wuertz Schmidt (Israel Start Up Nation).

With two stages to go, Wellens took the pink jersey off Frenchman Christophe Laporte (Cofidis). Theuns is second overall, 44 seconds back.

The race has attracted a strong field and several of the big Names were part of the 17-man breakaway group that formed with 94 kilometres to go.

It included Colombian Ineos rider Egan Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France winner, his Polish team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski, a former world champion, Belgian former world champion Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal) and Belgian Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroen).

Related Topics

World Israel France Van Lead 2019 Olympics Race

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

4 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

4 minutes ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

4 minutes ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

4 minutes ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

26 minutes ago

Kashmiris to continue freedom struggle despite inc ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.