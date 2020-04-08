UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Welsh Rugby Players Take 25% Pay Cut

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

Welsh rugby players take 25% pay cut

Players at Wales' four regions earning more than 25,000 (28,566 euros) will take a 25% pay cut until July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Players at Wales' four regions earning more than 25,000 (28,566 Euros) will take a 25% pay cut until July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced on Wednesday.

The season for squad members at the Scarlets, the Ospreys, the Cardiff Blues and the Dragons was put on hold at the end of February following the COVID-19 outbreak.

"For our professional players in particular this has been a really tough decision, they are at the very sharp end of our business, but they are also our biggest cost," WRU chairman Martyn Phillips said in a statement.

"But they are in the midst of short careers, many in the prime of those careers and we are asking them to make a financial sacrifice that they won't have planned for."

Related Topics

Business Cardiff Wales February July (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CDA introduces unified hotline to enhance child pr ..

1 minute ago

UAE Cabinet adopts resolution to grant paid leave ..

31 minutes ago

Switzerland eyes easing virus restrictions before ..

4 minutes ago

Sheltered-in cut off from Snapchat

4 minutes ago

US to Cut Oil Production By at Least 4Mln Barrels ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Registers Over 2,000 Recoveries From COVID-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.