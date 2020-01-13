UrduPoint.com
Welsh Teen Star Rees-Zammit Earns Senior Contract With Gloucester

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 07:46 PM

Welsh teen star Rees-Zammit earns senior contract with Gloucester

Louis Rees-Zammit, considered one of the hottest prospects in rugby union, has been rewarded for his strong form with a long-term contract by English Premiership side Gloucester

The 18-year-old Welsh wing -- who this season became the youngest ever Premiership hat-trick scorer -- said he hoped the contract would help him achieve his goal of playing for his national team.

The 18-year-old Welsh wing -- who this season became the youngest ever Premiership hat-trick scorer -- said he hoped the contract would help him achieve his goal of playing for his national team.

Rees-Zammit has received glowing praise this season and Wales coach Wayne Pivac could select him for the holders' opening Six Nations match against Italy on February 1.

"My dream is to represent Wales at an international level, and I just want to keep working hard to achieve this goal, along with helping Gloucester Rugby reach our ambitions for success," he said in a club statement.

Johan Ackermann, the club's head coach who guided them to the play-offs last season and has them on course for another appearance this term, said Rees-Zammit is on course for a great career.

"For his young age, Louis has a very mature attitude, a willingness to work hard, and a commitment to rugby," said Ackermann.

"If he stays humble and stays hungry to improve, I have no doubt that he has an extremely promising career ahead of him," added the 49-year-old South African.

