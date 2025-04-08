Open Menu

"We’re Building A Legacy" – Omar Ahmed On Pakistan’s MMA Revolution And Global Rise

Ijaz Ahmad Published April 08, 2025 | 10:50 PM

"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Global Rise

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 April, 2025)
In an exclusive interview, Omar Ahmed, a leading MMA figure, shares how mixed martial arts has evolved into a global cultural force and how Pakistan is carving out its place in that world.

He attributes MMA’s meteoric rise to its authenticity, global accessibility, and alignment with Gen Z values.
Ahmed highlights Pakistan’s unprecedented growth in the sport, noting that MMA is now more popular than cricket among Pakistani Gen Z.

Fighters like Rizwan Ali are gaining international recognition, and Pakistan recently hosted the 2024 Asian MMA Championships—its biggest sporting event in decades—without any government funding.


Through the Pakistan MMA Federation, Ahmed has implemented a grassroots-to-global athlete development program.

He emphasizes that MMA is not about violence, but discipline, self-control, and mental well-being. The sport is transforming lives, offering career paths, and building a self-sustaining industry.
Looking ahead to 2025, Ahmed is focused on getting Rizwan Ali into the UFC, winning more medals globally, and hosting international events.

His message is clear: MMA is more than a sport—it’s a national movement, a youth revolution, and a rising industry that could one day rival cricket in Pakistan.

