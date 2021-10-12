UrduPoint.com

Werner Double Sees Germany Qualify For Qatar World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 12:43 PM

Werner double sees Germany qualify for Qatar World Cup

Germany continued their spotless record under new coach Hansi Flick and secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup as Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored twice in a 4-0 rout of North Macedonia on Monday

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany continued their spotless record under new coach Hansi Flick and secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup as Chelsea striker Timo Werner scored twice in a 4-0 rout of North Macedonia on Monday.

Just months after they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat to the same opponent on home soil, Germany cruised to a dominant win in Skopje to increase their lead at the top of Group J to eight points and secure their berth at next year's tournament in Qatar.

Werner's Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz also got on the scoresheet and Jamal Musiala scored his first international goal as Germany made it five wins out of five under Flick, who took over from Joachim Loew after Euro 2020.

The 56-year-old coach said 2014 World Cup winners Germany still had "a long way to go", but insisted his team could compete with the best in the world.

"Our players have the quality to rival France, Italy and Belgium. I am very optimistic," he said.

Midfielder Leon Goretzka also backed Flick to take Germany back to the top of the world game after failing to make it past the first two rounds at both of their last two major tournament appearances.

"We still need to improve to get back to the top, but there are few people better placed than Hansi to do that," he told RTL.

Goalscorer Werner added that Flick's faith in him had helped him to shrug off growing criticism of his form in recent months.

"When a coach likes you and trusts you, then it helps every striker, especially me. I need that trust, and Flick gives that to me 100 percent," he said.

Germany were wasteful in the first half, with striker Werner squandering several chances and Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry forcing saves from North Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Havertz finally opened the scoring just after the break, slotting into an empty net after a lightning counter-attack.

Werner doubled the lead with a sharp volley on 70 minutes, before curling a third into the bottom corner a few minutes later.

Seven minutes from time and shortly after coming on to replace Werner, Musiala fired a low shot past Dimitrievski.

The goal made him Germany's youngest scorer since 1910 at just 18 years and 227 days.

"Jamal is very cool in front of goal for a player his age," said Flick.

Related Topics

World France Qatar Germany Skopje Leon Same Lead Italy Belgium Macedonia Euro 2020 From Best Top Chelsea Coach

Recent Stories

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

2 minutes ago
 Lack of physical activity increases the risk of ar ..

Lack of physical activity increases the risk of arthritis in people: Expert

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP and WTA Indian Wells results - collate ..

Tennis: ATP and WTA Indian Wells results - collated

4 minutes ago
 Afghan evacuees arrive in Spain

Afghan evacuees arrive in Spain

4 minutes ago
 UK govt fumbled start of Covid crisis: MPs' probe

UK govt fumbled start of Covid crisis: MPs' probe

4 minutes ago
 Russia, France, Germany may meet on Ukraine

Russia, France, Germany may meet on Ukraine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.