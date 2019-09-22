UrduPoint.com
West Brom Beat Huddersfield To Close In On Championship Pace Setters

Muhammad Rameez 18 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 08:20 PM

West Brom beat Huddersfield to close in on Championship pace setters

London, Sept 22 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :West Bromwich Albion twice came from behind to inflict more woe on bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Town with a 4-2 win in the Championship on Sunday.

Two goals in five second-half minutes won it for the Baggies, who moved up to fourth place after stretching their unbeaten league start under Slaven Bilic to eight games.

Huddersfield, who started the match on the back of an 18-match winless run in all competitions, led 2-1 at the break.

Lewis O'Brien gave the Terriers a 16th-minute lead which was cancelled out by Matt Phillips three minutes later, before Karlan Grant restored their narrow advantage 10 minutes before the interval.

However, on-loan West Ham United winger Grady Diangana crossed for Darrell Furlong to head home to make it 2-2 after 70 minutes.

Diangana's mazy solo run teed up Phillips to complete his brace and edge the hosts in front before Semi Ajayi grabbed a fourth at the death.

Victory moves West Brom up to within one point of Leeds United and Swansea City at the top of the table.

By contrast, Huddersfield remain bottom with just one point from their opening eight games and already staring down the barrel of a second consecutive relegation.

