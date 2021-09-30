UrduPoint.com

West Brom Fan Jailed For Racially Abusing Sawyers

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:25 PM

West Brom fan jailed for racially abusing Sawyers

A fan of English Championship side West Brom was Thursday jailed for eight weeks after being found guilty of racially abusing one of the club's own players

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A fan of English Championship side West Brom was Thursday jailed for eight weeks after being found guilty of racially abusing one of the club's own players.

Simon Silwood posted a message saying Romaine Sawyers should win the "Baboon d'Or" -- a sarcastic reference to the Ballon d'Or trophy for the world footballer of the year -- after his team's 5-0 defeat by Manchester City at the Hawthorns on January 26.

Silwood denied the offence, telling police that the message was "stupid not racial", adding autocorrect had changed the word "buffoon" to "baboon".

The 50-year-old, who has been banned for life by the club, was convicted last month at Walsall Magistrates' Court, in central England, after District Judge Briony Clarke ruled he had meant the post to be offensive.

The court heard Sawyers, currently on loan at Stoke City, was left feeling "harassed, alarmed and distressed" after reading it.

Passing sentence on Silwood at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Judge Clarke said: "There is no place for racism or racist abuse online. This clearly in my view crosses the custody threshold." Clarke added: "I assess the remorse you have for your actions as very minimal indeed.

"In my view it (the offence) falls into the category of greatest harm. We have to accept it had a wider impact and a substantial impact on Mr Sawyers."Earlier this month, another football fan was handed a suspended jail term for posting racist comments on social media, blaming three black players for England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Scott McCluskey singled out Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho in an abusive Facebook message after they missed their penalties in a shootout.

Related Topics

Football Loan World Police Jail Social Media Facebook Reading Stoke Birmingham Italy Euro January 2020 Post Manchester City Court

Recent Stories

PM empowered youth as major chunk of his cabinet, ..

PM empowered youth as major chunk of his cabinet, parliamentary secretaries comp ..

45 seconds ago
 Industrialists put off protest plan after assuranc ..

Industrialists put off protest plan after assurance from KP CM

47 seconds ago
 All Pakistan National Blind Archery from Friday

All Pakistan National Blind Archery from Friday

48 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast

Partly cloudy weather forecast

5 minutes ago
 Broad based Pak-US relationship vital for furtheri ..

Broad based Pak-US relationship vital for furthering bilateral interests: Envoy

5 minutes ago
 Survey initiated to bring immovable property into ..

Survey initiated to bring immovable property into tax net: Mian Khaliq Ur Rehma ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.