West Brom Sign Ex-Chelsea Defender Ivanovic

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:25 PM

West Brom sign ex-Chelsea defender Ivanovic

West Brom on Tuesday announced the signing of former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, who arrives at the Hawthorns on a free transfer from Zenit St Petersburg

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :West Brom on Tuesday announced the signing of former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, who arrives at the Hawthorns on a free transfer from Zenit St Petersburg.

The Serbia international won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his nine-year spell at Stamford Bridge, which ended in 2017.

West Brom marked their return to the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat to Leicester on Sunday.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world," Ivanovic, 36, told the club's official website.

"I need to challenge myself and I am ready for the challenge. I am really happy to be back playing in the Premier League."West Brom boss Slaven Bilic said: "He's a great addition for us, a team who are newly promoted in the Premier League. He ticks all the boxes for us.

"He's done everything in his career -- it's been magnificent. We're delighted. He adds quality and experience on the pitch and off the pitch."

