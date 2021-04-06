UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Ham Agree Permanent Deal For On-loan Dawson

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:35 PM

West Ham agree permanent deal for on-loan Dawson

West Ham have agreed to sign on-loan defender Craig Dawson from Watford in a permanent deal at the end of this season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :West Ham have agreed to sign on-loan defender Craig Dawson from Watford in a permanent deal at the end of this season.

Dawson joined David Moyes' side from the Championship club in October and has played a key role in their unexpected surge into fourth place in the Premier League.

He has scored three goals in 15 Premier League appearances as West Ham chase qualification for next season's Champions League.

The 30-year-old centre-back will now remain at London Stadium until at least 2023.

"Coming to West Ham has been a great move for myself, and it is a privilege to play for a club with such rooted traditions," Dawson told West Ham's website on Tuesday.

"The squad has a real togetherness, team spirit and great quality. I'm excited for what my future at the club may hold and the potential for what we as a club can go on to achieve." Dawson, who played for Rochdale, West Bromwich Albion and Bolton earlier in his career, had to wait until late December for his Hammers debut but has since been ever-present in the top flight.

"Craig's performances, attitude and the impact he's had demonstrate why he deserves a permanent deal," Moyes said.

"He had to be patient but he's come in and grabbed his opportunity with both hands. We are always looking to improve the squad and Craig joining us permanently certainly does that."

Related Topics

London David Craig May October December From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber receives high-level delegation of ..

6 minutes ago

ETA's last surviving founder dies in France aged 8 ..

1 minute ago

Biden to announce all adults in US eligible for Co ..

1 minute ago

BCDA for accelerating development work in coastal ..

1 minute ago

Special squads to redress complaints on cleanlines ..

1 minute ago

Corona Virus claims 09 more lives including a fron ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.