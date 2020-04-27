UrduPoint.com
West Ham, Brighton Players Return To Training Grounds

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:33 PM

West Ham, Brighton players return to training grounds

West Ham, Brighton and Arsenal opened their training grounds to players on Monday as Premier League clubs took steps towards a potential re-start

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 )

The English top-flight is reportedly eyeing a resumption of the season on June 8 behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Project Restart" could see the 20 Premier League clubs resume full training by May 18, allowing players a three-week "pre-season".

Premier League chiefs, due to meet with clubs on Friday, are committed to finishing the season, with Liverpool on the brink of their first English top-flight title for 30 years.

Brighton said in a statement on Monday that the club were allowing "restricted external access to the training pitches for first-team players only, for non-compulsory individual training".

"Players will need to book and be allotted staggered arrival slots, allocated their own area to train and expected to fully adhere to social distancing rules while doing so, and when arriving and exiting the facility," the statement added.

