West Ham's Bowen Named In England Squad For Nations League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 24, 2022 | 06:53 PM

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen and Leicester defender James Justin received their first England call-ups as Gareth Southgate named his squad for Nations League matches in June in Tuesday

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Aston Villa skipper Tyrone Mings and Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe were absent from the 27-man selection.

Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Kalvin Phillips and Fikayo Tomori, fresh from winning Series A with AC Milan, were included in the Nations League squad, but there was no recall for in-form Leicester playmaker James Maddison.

Bowen and Justin were the standout inclusions in Southgate's squad for the four Nations League games, with trips to Hungary and Germany followed by Molineux encounters with Italy and Hungary.

After a foot injury prevented him receiving his maiden senior call-up in March, West Ham star Bowen was included having finished a fine season with 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

Versatile full-back Justin was a more surprising inclusion. The 24-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions since recovering from an anterior cruciate injury sustained in February 2021.

On Bowen's inclusion, Southgate said on Tuesday: "Constantly strong performances.

We were certainly thinking about involving him in March before he got injured.

"He's a goal threat and his direct journey is an interesting reminder that you don't have to be at an elite academy -- experience is a great route to go.

"He works incredibly hard for the team, which we want all our players to do. He thoroughly deserves his call-up." England squad for Nations League matches in June: Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolves), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan/ITA), Kieran Tripper (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City), Ben White (Arsenal)Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, on loan from Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma/ITA), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Man City)

