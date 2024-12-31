West Ham's Bowen Sidelined With Foot Fracture
Muhammad Rameez Published December 31, 2024 | 11:26 PM
West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen is set to be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a fractured foot during last weekend's defeat by Liverpool
England forward Bowen limped off with the injury in the second half of Sunday's 5-0 thrashing by the Premier League leaders at the London Stadium.
"West Ham United can confirm Jarrod Bowen sustained a fractured foot injury in Sunday's Premier League fixture against Liverpool," a West Ham statement said on Tuesday.
"The injury to his left foot, picked up in the first half at London Stadium, will sideline the Hammers captain heading into the New Year."
Bowen has been one of West Ham's more reliable players during their difficult first season under boss Julen Lopetegui.
The 28-year-old, who has scored six goals in all competitions this term, revealed he had sustained the fracture during the first half, but tried to play on after the interval.
"Unfortunately in the first half of our game on Sunday I suffered a fracture to a bone in my foot," Bowen wrote on Instagram.
"As always I tried to fight on and continue playing until I physically couldn't.
"Injuries happen in football, but I'm already looking forward to getting back out there as soon as possible. See you all soon."
Meanwhile, Michail Antonio has been discharged from hospital as he continues his recovery from a horrific car crash earlier in December.
The 34-year-old Jamaica international had to be cut out of his Ferrari after the crash and needed surgery on a lower limb fracture.
He was able to speak to his team-mates via a video call from his hospital bed and was also visited by the squad and manager Lopetegui.
Antonio, who had featured in every league game this season prior to the accident, faces a lengthy rehabilitation period before he can return to action.
"Everyone at the club would like to reiterate their heartfelt thanks to the first responders, emergency services, air ambulance staff and the NHS for the incredible support given to Michail in the wake of the accident," a West Ham statement said.
