UrduPoint.com

West Ham's Rice Admits Trophy Hunger As Speculation Swirls Over Future

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 10, 2022 | 08:20 PM

West Ham's Rice admits trophy hunger as speculation swirls over future

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has admitted his desire to win the biggest trophies as speculation swirls over a potential big-money move at the end of the season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has admitted his desire to win the biggest trophies as speculation swirls over a potential big-money move at the end of the season.

The England international, who has been pivotal in West Ham's rise over the past two years, has been linked with a number of Premier League giants including Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Rice says he does not listen to the "noise", but reiterated his ambitions to win the top prizes, which could suggest his future lies away from the London Stadium.

"I have always said it, I don't want to have a career where I've not won anything," he told Gary Neville on the Overlap podcast.

"Growing up as a kid I've seen all these top players win the trophies, win the Premier League, the Champions League.

"Me as a football fan and a player, I want to win the best stuff, I want to win the Premier League, I want to lift that trophy, I want to win the Champions League, I want to win the FA Cups, League Cups, even with England, I want to win it all." Rice, whose West Ham side are currently fourth in the Premier League table, said he tried not to let the speculation over his future affect him.

"If you're performing well and there are top clubs around, there are always going to be people circling," he said. "But I never actually read too much into it or believe it until something happens.

"For me it is just noise and I have got to stay focused on what I have got to do at West Ham, which is perform week in, week out and be the best player because that's what I want to be." The midfielder, who was released by Chelsea as a 14-year-old, revealed he could have suffered the same fate at the Hammers after the coaches were undecided about his quality.

He was only handed a scholarship, while other players were given guaranteed professional contracts.

"It was always really tough for me at West Ham because they were actually going to release me as well at 16," he said.

"No one knows that, I have never spoken about that. It was a 50-50 decision -- half the coaches were saying 'keep him on', half the coaches were saying they were not too sure. I only ever got a two-scholarship."

Related Topics

Football London Same Gary Manchester United All From Best Top Chelsea Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Largest ever cut diamond at auction sells for 3.2 ..

Largest ever cut diamond at auction sells for 3.2 million

24 seconds ago
 Over 7m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 7m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

25 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

27 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court stays LG polls in capital til ..

Islamabad High Court stays LG polls in capital till March 3

29 seconds ago
 US stocks fall on latest inflation spike

US stocks fall on latest inflation spike

30 seconds ago
 CGH holds free heart medical camp

CGH holds free heart medical camp

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>