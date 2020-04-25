UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Ham's Rice Glad Of Virus Relief From Relegation Stress

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:03 PM

West Ham's Rice glad of virus relief from relegation stress

Declan Rice has said one of the "nicer" consequences of the coronavirus outbreak is that it has temporarily removed the "stress" of West Ham's fight against Premier League relegation

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Declan Rice has said one of the "nicer" consequences of the coronavirus outbreak is that it has temporarily removed the "stress" of West Ham's fight against Premier League relegation.

The Hammers were above the bottom three on goal difference with nine games to play when the English top flight was suspended last month as a result of the pandemic.

England midfielder Rice said while he was missing being around his team-mates at the east London club there were some benefits from the unexpected break.

"It's tough because I am used to seeing my team-mates and going out every day, to have that taken away from you is really tough," he told Sky sports.

"On a nicer scale of it, it is nice with the position we are in at West Ham, not to feel the pressure of having to go out and play for three points every week.

"It's nice from that perspective not to have that stress, but we just want to get back to it now," added the 21-year-old.

Friday saw the Netherlands' Eredivisie become the first top European league to call an end to its 2019/20 season because of the coronavirus.

As a result, there will be no Dutch champions this term after Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were left level on points at the top of the table and no teams will be relegated.

Related Topics

Sports London Nice Netherlands From Top Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German EU Presidency to Be Defined by Combating CO ..

2 minutes ago

'15 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery'

2 minutes ago

Back from the COVID dead in Ecuador, after hospita ..

2 minutes ago

French watchdog warns about use of Trump-backed vi ..

2 minutes ago

287 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed: Chief Mini ..

7 minutes ago

Putin, Trump Adopt Joint Statement on 75th Anniver ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.