West Indies 110-3 As They Chase 395 In Bangladesh

Muhammad Rameez 29 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 04:43 PM

West Indies 110-3 as they chase 395 in Bangladesh

The West Indies were 110-3 at stumps on the fourth day of their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday as they chased 395 runs for victory

The West Indies were 110-3 at stumps on the fourth day of their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday as they chased 395 runs for victory.

Kyle Mayers was batting on 37 at the close with Nkrumah Bonner on 15.

Mehidy Hasan claimed all three second innings wickets to fall to finish the day with 3-52.

Bangladesh declared their second innings on 223-8 after skipper Mominul Haque struck 115 off 182 balls and Liton Das added 69.

Spinners Jomel Warrican (3-57) and Rahkeem Cornwall (3-87) were the most successful West Indies bowlers.

Bangladesh made 430 in the first innings before bowling out the West Indies for 259.

