West Indies 145-4 At Lunch Chasing 468 To Win

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:40 PM

West Indies 145-4 at lunch chasing 468 to win

Kingston, Jamaica, Sept 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :West Indies were 145 for four at lunch on the fourth day of the second and final Test chasing a victory target of 468 against India on Monday at Sabina Park.

Brief scores India 416 (H. Vihari 111, V. Kohli 76, I. Sharma 57, M. Agarwal 55; J. Holder 5-77, R. Cornwall 3-105) and 168-4 declared (A. Rahane 64 n.o., H.

Vihari 53 n.o.; K. Roach 3-28, J. Holder 1-20) vs West Indies 117 (S. Hetmyer 34, J. Holder 18; J. Bumrah 6-27, M. Shami 2-34) and 145-4 (S. Brooks 36, J. Blackwood 33; I. Sharma 2-28, R. Jadeja 1-33) Note: Jermaine Blackwood has replaced Darren Bravo in the West Indies team under the concussion protocol Match situation: West Indies need 323 more runs to win with six wickets in handToss: West Indies

India Brooks Cornwall Virat Kohli Sabina Park

