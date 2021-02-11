UrduPoint.com
West Indies 223-5 At Stumps In Second Bangladesh Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:59 PM

West Indies 223-5 at stumps in second Bangladesh Test

The West Indies reached 223-5 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The West Indies reached 223-5 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

Nkrumah Bonner scored an unbeaten 74 and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite added 47 after the West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.

Abu Jayed (2-46) and Taijul islam (2-64) were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh on the opening day.

The West Indies lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test by three wickets.

