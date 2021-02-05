UrduPoint.com
West Indies 259 All Out In First Innings Against Bangladesh

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:18 PM

West Indies 259 all out in first innings against Bangladesh

The West Indies were all out for 259 runs following Bangladesh's 430 in the first innings of their first Test in Chittagong on Friday

Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The West Indies were all out for 259 runs following Bangladesh's 430 in the first innings of their first Test in Chittagong on Friday.

Kraigg Brathwaite top-scored with 76 runs and Jermaine Blackwood added 68, but the visitors lost their last five wickets for just six runs.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan did the damage, claiming four wickets for 58 runs.

More Stories From Sports

