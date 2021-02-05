West Indies 259 all out in first innings against Bangladesh

The West Indies were all out for 259 runs following Bangladesh's 430 in the first innings of their first Test in Chittagong on Friday

Kraigg Brathwaite top-scored with 76 runs and Jermaine Blackwood added 68, but the visitors lost their last five wickets for just six runs.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan did the damage, claiming four wickets for 58 runs.