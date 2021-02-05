West Indies 259 All Out In First Innings Against Bangladesh
Zeeshan Mehtab 32 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:18 PM
The West Indies were all out for 259 runs following Bangladesh's 430 in the first innings of their first Test in Chittagong on Friday
Chittagong (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The West Indies were all out for 259 runs following Bangladesh's 430 in the first innings of their first Test in Chittagong on Friday.
Kraigg Brathwaite top-scored with 76 runs and Jermaine Blackwood added 68, but the visitors lost their last five wickets for just six runs.
Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan did the damage, claiming four wickets for 58 runs.