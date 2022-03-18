West Indies 271-5 at lunch, trail England by 40 runs

Brief scores at lunch on third day of the second Test between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores at lunch on third day of the second Test between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday: England 507-9 dec (J.

Root 153, B.

Stokes 120, D. Lawrence 91; V. Permaul 3-126, K. Roach 2-68) vs West Indies 114-3 (K. Brathwaite 44 n.o., S. Brooks 39; B. Stokes 1-11, M. Fisher 1-20, J. Leach 1-41 )Match Status: West Indies trail on first innings by 393 runs with seven wickets in handToss: England