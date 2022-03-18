UrduPoint.com

West Indies 271-5 At Lunch, Trail England By 40 Runs

Muhammad Rameez Published March 18, 2022 | 10:45 PM

West Indies 271-5 at lunch, trail England by 40 runs

Brief scores at lunch on third day of the second Test between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Brief scores at lunch on third day of the second Test between the West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday: England 507-9 dec (J.

Root 153, B.

Stokes 120, D. Lawrence 91; V. Permaul 3-126, K. Roach 2-68) vs West Indies 114-3 (K. Brathwaite 44 n.o., S. Brooks 39; B. Stokes 1-11, M. Fisher 1-20, J. Leach 1-41 )Match Status: West Indies trail on first innings by 393 runs with seven wickets in handToss: England

Related Topics

Brooks Lawrence Barbados December

Recent Stories

Strengthening youth's intellectual power vital to ..

Strengthening youth's intellectual power vital to judge fake news: President

2 minutes ago
 Japanese ambassador calls on governor Punjab

Japanese ambassador calls on governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill urges protesters to remain peaceful

Shahbaz Gill urges protesters to remain peaceful

2 minutes ago
 PTI workers stage protest to denounce no-confidenc ..

PTI workers stage protest to denounce no-confidence move against Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow marks Crimea annexation with patriotic rall ..

Moscow marks Crimea annexation with patriotic rally

3 minutes ago
 HESCO cut off electric connections over non-paymen ..

HESCO cut off electric connections over non-payment, power theft

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>