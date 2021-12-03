UrduPoint.com

West Indies 65-2 At Lunch Against Sri Lanka, Chasing 297

West Indies were 65-2 at lunch on the final day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Friday in Galle, chasing a near-impossible target of 297

Sri Lanka dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite early but a 50-run stand between Nkrumah Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood ensured smooth sailing, until Blackwood was dismissed just before lunch. Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0.

