West Indies 72-2 At Lunch On Second Day Against Sri Lanka

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:52 PM

West Indies 72-2 at lunch on second day against Sri Lanka

Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the second day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday: Sri Lanka 169 (L.

Thirimanne 70, N. Dickwella 32; J. Holder 5-27, K. Roach 3-47) West Indies 72-2 (N. Bonner 31, J. Campbell 27 n.o.; L. Embuldeniya 1-9, S. Lakmal 1-31)Toss: West IndiesMatch status: West Indies trail on first innings by 97 runs with eight wickets in hand

