West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

Brief scores of the West Indies innings batting first against Pakistan in the rain-affected first T20 International of the four-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Brief scores of the West Indies innings batting first against Pakistan in the rain-affected first T20 International of the four-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

The match has been reduced to nine overs-per-side.

West Indies 85-5 (K. Pollard 22 n.o., N. Pooran 13; Hasan Ali 2-11, Usman Qadir 1-6) v Pakistan Toss: Pakistan Match Situation: Pakistan need 86 runs to win off maximum of nine overs