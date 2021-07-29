West Indies 85-5 In T20 Reduced To A T9
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:34 AM
Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Brief scores of the West Indies innings batting first against Pakistan in the rain-affected first T20 International of the four-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.
The match has been reduced to nine overs-per-side.
West Indies 85-5 (K. Pollard 22 n.o., N. Pooran 13; Hasan Ali 2-11, Usman Qadir 1-6) v Pakistan Toss: Pakistan Match Situation: Pakistan need 86 runs to win off maximum of nine overs