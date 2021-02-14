UrduPoint.com
West Indies 98-6 In Second Bangladesh Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

West Indies 98-6 in second Bangladesh Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Bangladesh struck three early blows to reduce the West Indies to 98-6 at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test in Dhaka on Sunday.

Nkrumah Bonner on 30 and Joshua Da Silva (20) were batting after pace bowler Abu Jayed took two wickets and spinner Taijul islam one.

The West Indies had resumed on 41-3, looking to set a big target for the home side who need a win to level the two-match series.

Jayed dismissed nightwatchman Jomel Warrican (2) and Kyle Mayers for six, both leg before wicket.

Taijul Islam lured Jermaine Blackwood into a stumping when he was on nine.

Bonner and Da Silva then put on a 25-run seventh-wicket stand to take the West Indies lead to 211 at the break.

The visitors made 409 in their first innings before bowling out Bangladesh for 296.

The West Indies won the first Test by three wickets.

