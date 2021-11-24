UrduPoint.com

West Indies All Out For 230, Trail Sri Lanka By 156

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:33 AM

West Indies all out for 230, trail Sri Lanka by 156

Sri Lanka took 35 deliveries to claim the last West Indies wicket on a rain-interrupted fourth day of the first Test at Galle on Wednesday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka took 35 deliveries to claim the last West Indies wicket on a rain-interrupted fourth day of the first Test at Galle on Wednesday.

The tourists resumed at 224-9 and added six runds after on a delayed start the hosts by 156 after the first innings.

Overnight batsman Joshua da Silva tired to farm the strike before Praveen Jayawickrama struck to dismiss the West Indies' last man Shannon Gabriel lbw for two after 20 minutes of play.

Sri Lanka's spinners shared nine wickets with Jayawickrama picking up 4-40.

Da Silva remained unbeaten on 15 having batted for 113 minutes and faced 94 deliveries.

For the first time this year, Sri Lanka cricket lifted coronavirus pandemic restrictions and allowed limited crowds to return to stands.

Spectators with proof of double vaccination were allowed into the ground, up to 50 percent of normal capacity.

