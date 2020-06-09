West Indies arrive in England ahead of three-Test tour

The West Indies squad arrived in England on Tuesday ahead of a three-Test tour behind closed doors

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The West Indies squad arrived in England on Tuesday ahead of a three-Test tour behind closed doors.

Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for the coronavirus before they set off on a charter flight to Manchester airport.

They were each due to be tested again at their new base at Old Trafford, where they will live and train in a "bio-secure" environment for most of their seven-week stay.