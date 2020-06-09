UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Arrive In England Ahead Of Three-Test Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:35 PM

West Indies arrive in England ahead of three-Test tour

The West Indies squad arrived in England on Tuesday ahead of a three-Test tour behind closed doors

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The West Indies squad arrived in England on Tuesday ahead of a three-Test tour behind closed doors.

Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for the coronavirus before they set off on a charter flight to Manchester airport.

They were each due to be tested again at their new base at Old Trafford, where they will live and train in a "bio-secure" environment for most of their seven-week stay.

Related Topics

Manchester Old Trafford Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PHA officials visited Shahdara to inspect the beau ..

57 seconds ago

First doctor dies of coronavirus in Sargodha

1 minute ago

Former Afghan Senator Shot Dead by Taliban in East ..

1 minute ago

ENOC Group opens new service stations in Lehbab an ..

11 minutes ago

Blind murder traced out, accused arrested

6 minutes ago

Rickshaw-driver killed by three passengers in Kasu ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.