UrduPoint.com

West Indies Bat In 2nd ODI Against South Africa

Muhammad Rameez Published March 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

West Indies bat in 2nd ODI against South Africa

East London, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The West Indies won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against South Africa at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday.

The first game in the three-match series was abandoned without a ball bowled at the same venue because of rain on Thursday but there was bright sunshine at the start on Saturday.

New West Indies captain Shai Hope said that the pitch looked dry.

"It's important to get a good start," he said.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would also have chosen to bat.

With four first-choice South African players rested for the first two matches, there were four one-day international debutants: batsmen Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee. All except Stubbs played in the recent Test series won 2-0 by South Africa.

"It is an opportunity to give some younger guys opportunities," said Bavuma.

The South African team also included left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, who was a late addition to the squad having initially been one of the players rested for the first two games.

Related Topics

East London Same South Africa Buffalo Park, East London National University All

Recent Stories

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

33 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

1 hour ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with French Presid ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, political ..

2 hours ago
 Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

2 hours ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.