UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Beat Afghanistan To Sweep ODI Series 3-0

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:44 PM

West Indies beat Afghanistan to sweep ODI series 3-0

Opener Shai Hope struck an unbeaten century as West Indies beat Afghanistan by five wickets in the third one-day international in Lucknow to complete a 3-0 sweep on Monday

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Opener Shai Hope struck an unbeaten century as West Indies beat Afghanistan by five wickets in the third one-day international in Lucknow to complete a 3-0 sweep on Monday.

Hope made 109 and built crucial partnerships including an unbeaten 71-run stand with Roston Chase, 42 not out, to anchor West Indies' chase of 250 with eight balls to spare.

Paceman Keemo Paul returned figures of 3-44 in Afghanistan's 249 for seven to play a key part in the win.

The two teams will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting November 14 in Lucknow.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Century Lucknow Roston Chase November

Recent Stories

Youth have responsibility to promote Paksitan's po ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Sets 'Example for World' by Releasing All O ..

2 minutes ago

Hazara motorway to be opened for traffic from Nov ..

2 minutes ago

Russia May Hold BRICS 2020 Summit in Extended Form ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly directs ministries to re ..

7 minutes ago

Speaker emphasizes need to polish youth technical ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.