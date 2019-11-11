West Indies Beat Afghanistan To Sweep ODI Series 3-0
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:44 PM
Opener Shai Hope struck an unbeaten century as West Indies beat Afghanistan by five wickets in the third one-day international in Lucknow to complete a 3-0 sweep on Monday
Hope made 109 and built crucial partnerships including an unbeaten 71-run stand with Roston Chase, 42 not out, to anchor West Indies' chase of 250 with eight balls to spare.
Paceman Keemo Paul returned figures of 3-44 in Afghanistan's 249 for seven to play a key part in the win.
The two teams will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting November 14 in Lucknow.