West Indies beat Afghanistan to sweep ODI series 3-0

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Opener Shai Hope struck an unbeaten century as West Indies beat Afghanistan by five wickets in the third one-day international in Lucknow to complete a 3-0 sweep on Monday.

Hope made 109 and built crucial partnerships including an unbeaten 71-run stand with Roston Chase, 42 not out, to anchor West Indies' chase of 250 with eight balls to spare.

Paceman Keemo Paul returned figures of 3-44 in Afghanistan's 249 for seven to play a key part in the win.

The two teams will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting November 14 in Lucknow.