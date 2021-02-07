West Indies beat Bangladesh by three wickets in first Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Kayle Mayers scored a double century on his debut as West Indies beat Bangladesh by three wickets in the first Test in Chittagong on Sunday.

Mayers hit an unbeaten 210 off 310 balls while Nkrumah Bonner added 86 helping West Indies to 395-7 with just 1.

3 overs left on the final day to complete the stunning run chase.

Mehidy Hasan picked up 4-113 for Bangladesh.

The second Test of the two-match series starts in Dhaka on February 11.