West Indies beat Bangladesh in 2nd Test to win series 2-0

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in the second Test on Sunday to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

Rahkeem Cornwall claimed 4-105 as the tourists bowled out Bangladesh for 213 in the second innings on the fourth day, 18 runs short of their victory target.

The West Indies made 409 and 117 runs in their two innings and Bangladesh were all out for 296 in their first innings.

The tourists had won the first Test by three wickets.