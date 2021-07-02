UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Beat South Africa By 21 Runs In 4th T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:10 AM

West Indies beat South Africa by 21 runs in 4th T20

St. George's, Grenada, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :West Indies defeated South Africa by 21 runs in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at the National cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

The series is level at 2-2 ahead of the final game on Saturday.

Scores:West Indies 167-6 (K. Pollard 51 n.o., L. Simmons 47; T. Shamsi 2-13, G. Linde 2-16) v South Africa 146-9 (Q. de Kock 60, A. Markram 20; D. Bravo 4-19, A. Russell 2-30)

Related Topics

Cricket T20 South Africa Grenada

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

9 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

10 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

10 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

9 hours ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

9 hours ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.