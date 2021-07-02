West Indies beat South Africa by 21 runs in 4th T20

St. George's, Grenada, July 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :West Indies defeated South Africa by 21 runs in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series at the National cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.

The series is level at 2-2 ahead of the final game on Saturday.

Scores:West Indies 167-6 (K. Pollard 51 n.o., L. Simmons 47; T. Shamsi 2-13, G. Linde 2-16) v South Africa 146-9 (Q. de Kock 60, A. Markram 20; D. Bravo 4-19, A. Russell 2-30)