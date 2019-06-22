West Indies bowl against New Zealand in World Cup

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 29 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:59 PM

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bowl as his side looked to revive their World Cup campaign against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Saturday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bowl as his side looked to revive their World Cup campaign against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Saturday.

West Indies made three changes from the side that suffered a seven-wicket defeat by Bangladesh in Taunton on Monday.

Top-order batsman Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel were omitted, while all-rounder Andre Russell was sidelined with a knee injury.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach, all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite and spinner Ashley Nurse came into the team.

With West Indies effectively deploying an extra bowler, it was perhaps no surprise that Holder decided to bowl after the coin fell in his favour.

"We're going to field first, it looks a good wicket and we back ourselves to chase whatever they get," Holder said at the toss.

"We've got to bring our 'A game', we've not been consistent with the bat, ball or in the field." New Zealand -- who have fielded the same team throughout the tournament -- were unchanged from the side that beat South Africa by four wickets in a thrilling contest on Wednesday.

Captain Kane Williamson's unbeaten century saw the Black Caps to victory with three balls to spare at Edgbaston.

New Zealand, losing finalists in 2015, are currently second in the 10-team round-robin table and are on course to finish in the top four who will qualify for the semi-finals.

But the West Indies were seventh before the start of Saturday's matches.

Williamson, however, said at the toss: "We know without a doubt the threat West Indies pose. They can beat anybody.

"They've got some world class players. It's about focusing on the cricket we want to play. We've played on a variety of surfaces already." Teams New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wkt), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wkt), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (capt), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Ian Gould (ENG)tv umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

