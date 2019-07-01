West Indies bowl first with World Cup pride at stake against Sri Lanka

West Indies captain Jason Holder chose to bowl first as his side seek a morale-boosting win against Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street on Monday after a disappointing World Cup

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :West Indies captain Jason Holder chose to bowl first as his side seek a morale-boosting win against Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street on Monday after a disappointing World Cup.

England's win over India on Sunday means neither side can now qualify for the semi-finals.

"We still have pride to play for and we're still looking for that perfect game," said Holder, whose side have been largely let down by their batsmen.

"I've told the batters to give yourself a fair chance to succeed."