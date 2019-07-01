UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Bowl First With World Cup Pride At Stake Against Sri Lanka

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:19 PM

West Indies bowl first with World Cup pride at stake against Sri Lanka

West Indies captain Jason Holder chose to bowl first as his side seek a morale-boosting win against Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street on Monday after a disappointing World Cup

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :West Indies captain Jason Holder chose to bowl first as his side seek a morale-boosting win against Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street on Monday after a disappointing World Cup.

England's win over India on Sunday means neither side can now qualify for the semi-finals.

"We still have pride to play for and we're still looking for that perfect game," said Holder, whose side have been largely let down by their batsmen.

"I've told the batters to give yourself a fair chance to succeed."

Related Topics

India World Sri Lanka Sunday

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

5 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

6 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

12 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

12 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

20 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh visits headquarters of Arabian Radi ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.