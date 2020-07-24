UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Bowl In England Decider

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:48 PM

West Indies bowl in England decider

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field against England in the deciding third Test at Old Trafford on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field against England in the deciding third Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

England made two changes to the side that won the second Test by 113 runs at the Manchester ground on Monday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer, left out of that match for breaching the bio-secure regulations governingthis series after making an unauthorised trip home, returns as part of a rejigged pace attack.

That saw James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, recalled on his Lancashire home ground after being rested following the West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton.

Related Topics

Attack Southampton Manchester Anderson Old Trafford Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

NOC webinar to discuss future of Olympic movement ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan earns US $464 mln from travel services' e ..

1 minute ago

SPI inflation increases of 0.21%

1 minute ago

Universities, US train young entrepreneurs online ..

2 minutes ago

Anoud - A trailblazer in crime scene chemistry in ..

19 minutes ago

Swiss legal chief quits amid FIFA controversy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.