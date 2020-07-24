West Indies bowl in England decider

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field against England in the deciding third Test at Old Trafford on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field against England in the deciding third Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

England made two changes to the side that won the second Test by 113 runs at the Manchester ground on Monday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer, left out of that match for breaching the bio-secure regulations governingthis series after making an unauthorised trip home, returns as part of a rejigged pace attack.

That saw James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, recalled on his Lancashire home ground after being rested following the West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton.