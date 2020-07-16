UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Indies Bowl In Second Test Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:20 PM

West Indies bowl in second Test against England

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The West Indies were unchanged from the side that won the first Test at the Ageas Bowl by four wickets last week.

By contrast, England made four changes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer dramatically left out for a breach of the bio-secure regulations.

England captain Joe Root returned in place of dropped batsman Joe Denly after missing the first Test to attend the birth of his second child.

England had already announced they would be resting pacemen James Anderson and Mark Wood from the second Test after both played at Southampton.

But Stuart Broad, second behind Anderson in England's all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers, was recalled after being controversially rested for the first Test.

Chris Woakes and Sam Curran also returned to complete England's pace attack.

Rain delayed the scheduled 1000 GMT start by 90 minutes, with Holder hoping his bowlers could take advantage of the overcast conditions.

Victory in either of the two remaining Tests at Old Trafford would see the West Indies clinch their first series win in England for 32 years.

Related Topics

Attack Southampton Anderson Old Trafford National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

36 minutes ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches creative summer camp: &#039 ..

51 minutes ago

Rising uncertainties from COVID-19 cloud medium-te ..

51 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz says construction projects worth Rs 4 ..

56 minutes ago

ADAFSA, UAEU to boost cooperation in providing tra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.